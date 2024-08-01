American Idol season 23 confirms Carrie Underwood as judge

Just 24 hours after the news was first reported, it is now 100% official: Carrie Underwood will be a judge on American Idol season 23.

Was this the right choice for the panel alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie? Of course, we 100% have questions about it given that it is a lot of country-music representation for a show that features a lot of different genres. Yet, you cannot discount the level of fame for the season 4 champion, who is one of the most successful contestants in the history of the show. The producers can also really play into the nostalgia surrounding Carrie’s return to the series, given that her season took place back during its heyday.

In a new video here, you can see how the show is already selling Carrie being a part of the judging panel. We also have some statements from people involved!

Disney Television Group head Craig Erwich – “This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie.”

Showrunner Megan Wolflick – “Carrie Underwood is the first American Idol alum ever to join the judging panel … Her global superstar status as the most successful Idol winner to date makes her a perfect fit for the show. She embodies the true spirit of Idol as she herself is the definition of the Cinderella story.”

In a way, it is rather crazy to think that a former contestant has not joined the panel full-time before now, though some have served in a guest capacity. The biggest thing that Carrie can bring is a real understanding of the process and relatability for everyone competing. Whether or not she brings more or less viewers than the departing Katy Perry, that’s something we’ll have to take more of a wait-and-see approach on for now.

Related – See more about Carrie joining American Idol for the new season

What do you think about Carrie Underwood joining American Idol season 23 as a judge?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







