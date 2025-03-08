Only Murders in the Building season 5: Another flashback story?

One of the things that we’ve come to expect from Only Murders in the Building seasons over the years is a flashback episode or two. After all, if someone is getting killed, doesn’t it make a certain element of sense to find out more about how or why it happened?

Heading into the fifth season in particular, we tend to think that a lot of this is even more meaningful given that the person at the center of the murder has such a rich history: Lester, the doorman of the Arconia. If you have disliked how the past two victims in Ben and Sazz were people who lived outside the building, this season should allow a deeper dive into some longtime familiar faces.

In a recent post on her Instagram Stories, Jackie Hoffman (who plays Uma on the series) did reveal that Bunny Folger will presumably be a part of at least one episode, which makes a certain amount of sense. After all, the season 2 victim had lived in the Arconia much of her life, and also had a longstanding relationship with Lester as well thanks to her positioning managing various odds and ends. Not everyone in the building loved her, but she did stay on top of things.

Our hope is that almost all of Only Murders in the Building season 5 is going to be filled with deep cuts and also answers to longstanding mysteries. After all, we recognize that there is still a larger Big Bad lurking underneath almost everything, as there are loose ends that go all the way back to season 1. We had theorized some time ago that Lester may have been the infamous Sixth Avenue Slasher once upon a time, but gave up that life and was trying something new for himself.

Alas, we’re going to have to wait a good while longer for answers no matter what. The plan at present is for the new season to premiere at some point in March.

What do you most want to see on this nostalgia-laden Only Murders in the Building season 5?

