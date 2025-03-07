Only Murders in the Building season 5 adds Keegan-Michael Key

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited for Only Murders in the Building season 5, we’ve got it for you via Keegan-Michael Key.

This week, some of the first major casting news came out about the Hulu mystery show, and it turns out that the actor / sketch performer is going to be a big part of the next batch of episodes. We tend to think that, like a lot of people who have joined the show over the years, he probably idolized Steve Martin and Martin Short for a good percentage of his life. Now, he has a real shot of working with them!

So who is Key going to play? We wish that we knew an answer to that. Deadline was the first to report on his casting, while also noting that he is going to be playing a recurring role on the series. It does appear as though the show is going to maintain only having four major series regulars in Martin, Short, Selena Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton. Odds are, there are going to be more recurring guest stars who will be added, and there is certainly a chance that a few people from the past will return.

At the heart of the upcoming season, we at least do think that one thing is clear: We need justice for Lester! The beloved doorman at the Arconia is no longer with us and of course, that remains a really difficult pill to swallow. It is one of the reasons why we not only want answers, but hope that we get them in a way that is different from almost anything else we’ve seen over the years.

