Only Murders in the Building season 5: New Steve Martin tease!

As many of you are aware at this point, Only Murders in the Building season 5 has officially kicked off production in New York! Is this going to be the best season yet? Well, we want nothing more than for that to be the case!

What we can at least say is that on the surface, we have been set up with a most fascinating mystery with Lester being the latest murder victim. He was the beloved doorman for the Arconia, and we do tend to think that is someone who will make for a great focal point for the story — even if he is dead. After all, the deceased almost always do tend to get a major role in the future!

For the time being, what we are excited to get are a number of teases for the upcoming season, including from some of the major players involved. Take, for example, a behind-the-scenes tease on Steve Martin’s Instagram of him alongside Martin Short, who he congratulated for his recent win at the SAG Awards.

So what sort of story are we going to get from Charles and Oliver moving forward? Well, we tend to think that Oliver will be figuring out what newlywed life is like after wedding Loretta — who could also be away for a significant stretch of time. Meanwhile, what sort of history to Charles and Oliver have with Lester? Do they know some of their old contacts? There is a lot to dive into here, and that’s without even thinking about whatever we are going to see from Mabel moving forward.

