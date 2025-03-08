Fire Country season 3 episode 15 promo: Will Manny survive?

As we prepare ourselves to see Fire Country season 3 episode 15 on CBS next week, we should note that danger is around every corner. In particular, we mean this in the context of whatever could be happening when it comes to Manny.

Do we really need to spell out further at this point what we are talking about here? This is someone who has found himself gravely ill and it could be up to Eve and others to make sure that he is okay. There is nothing that the firefighter drama likes more than to threaten the lives of its characters and we suppose that with that in mind alone, it really should not be that much of a shock that we are here now.

With all of this being said, is there still some measure of hope that this character is going to pull through? 100%. Just remember for a moment here that Kevin Alejandro has such a huge role on this show, whether it be as an actor or behind the scenes as a director. He has shown himself already to be a man of so many different talents. It would be strange to get rid of the guy at this point!

You can see the full preview for this upcoming Fire Country episode here but for now, we are entering the next installment with a certain measure of confidence that one way or another, he is going to find a way in order to make it through. Of course, even if he does we still tend to think that someone else’s fate is going to be in danger after the fact. That’s just the way that this show rolls the vast majority of the time!

