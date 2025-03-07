Fire Country season 3 episode 15 spoilers: To the lighthouse

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a great chance to see Fire Country season 3 episode 15 arrive. What more can we say now?

First and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and talk schedule! This episode is likely to be the last one for at least the next couple of weeks, with the reason for that being tied to the NCAA Tournament. This is something that does often happen around this part of the year and in that way, we’re braced for it. Still, it’s never that fun to go a stretch without a show, especially one that is as interesting and entertaining as what we’ve got here.

Rest assured, though, that it does look like Fire Country season 3 episode 15 is bringing you a high-octane rescue story to be excited about for now. Just take a look at the attached synopsis below:

“One Last Time” – Bode and Jake respond to a lighthouse rescue operation that turns into a mission to prevent a ship from crashing during an intense storm. Meanwhile, Eve investigates the origins of a flu outbreak at Three Rock, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we remain curious to see how the producers continue to find ways to incorporate Three Rock into this story, mostly because at this point, we really can’t imagine that it is all that easy of a thing to do. Remember that there are just so many other things happening now that Bode is out of the program!

Also, remember that Fire Country has already been renewed for a season 4. While you watch the remainder of this season, you can breathe a sign of relief feeling confident that there is going to be more.

