Survivor 48 episode 3: The Star – Immunity Idol dilemma

We know that within the first two episodes of Survivor 48, the lion’s share of attention was on the green Luva tribe, and for good reason. They lost immunity both times and by virtue of that, lost some key numbers.

Moving forward, we know that there is a particularly good chance that Luva ends up losing again for a number of different reasons. They’re weaker, especially without Kevin — and they did not have a lot of physical beasts in the first place. There is a chance the losing streak keeps going.

Now that we have said that, why not take a moment to at least discuss the dilemma on the purple Lagi tribe? Star is an interesting person in that she is clearly on the outs but at the same time, it is not altogether clear why she is on the outs. The numbers just haven’t been there, but she does have a clue to the Beware Advantage.

The biggest question that everyone has to wonder about is rather simple: Is someone going to help her? We do think it makes sense to do so. After all, she could help you stick around for a few more Tribal Councils and even if you don’t want her to stay, what’s wrong with building some trust in the short-term? There is a good bit that is worth discussing here at the moment. Our general feeling is that someone is going to help Star, one way or another. Even if she finds an idol, there is still a good chance that you execute a blindside.

One way or another, let’s just hope that there is a good chance that the Star situation gets resolved here and soon.

