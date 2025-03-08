The Way Home season 3 finale: Was that baby Elliot?

We knew entering The Way Home season 3 finale that there would be some sort of cliffhanger — so what exactly did we get?

Well, through a lot of the hour, we had emotional moments aplenty, whether it be Del traveling back to see her own wedding or Alice getting to spend a little time with a certain version of Colton. Also, Alice actually was responsible for pushing herself into the pond, starting the whole saga in the 1970’s in the first place.

One other thing that we learned here is that Casey is not Alice’s child, which had been a huge theory for a good chunk of this season. Casey still has a larger role to play in all of this — we just know it!

Now, let’s get into the big moments at the end

For a moment, we thought that Elliot was going to propose to Kat. However, it seems instead like he is just waiting for the right moment. The drama escalated shortly after, as we saw that Jacob had gone missing, thinking that this would be a way to stop a lot of the letters. Then, it turned out that Sam clearly knows about the pond! Does that mean that he is a time traveler?

Finally, Alice revealed that she made have met Elliot’s mom all the way back in 1974, which paid off at least one mystery that we saw on the show not that long ago. This brought us all the way back to the mystery of the baby at the start of the season — as it turns out, that baby was Elliot! He was far more connected into everything than we ever quite realized, and there are still so many more questions. That includes who actually brought him to Del and Colton in the first place, and if his mother did some time-traveling of her own.

What did you think about the events of The Way Home and the season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates.

