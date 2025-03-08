Doctor Who season 15 spoilers: Freddie Fox set as villain!

Just in case you wanted to know more about Doctor Who season 15 airing on BBC One and Disney+ this spring, go ahead and know this: Freddie Fox is on board!

You may know him from House of the Dragon, Slow Horses, or a number of the other credits that he’s amassed over the course of his career. Personally, we just know him for bringing us a good time. According to a report from the Radio Times, Fox will be playing “a figure from an alien planet who faces off against the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his new companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu).”

In a statement per the aforementioned website, here is some of what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say on the subject:

“He’s the most spectacular actor, and he comes to Doctor Who with fury, venom, cunning and a beautiful set of horns … Doctor beware!”

Fox, meanwhile, added the following:

“I had the most amazing time making this show and feel honoured to have been asked to be a part of Russell’s crazy, bonkers, beautiful vision.

“Added to which, sharing space with the iconic Doctor that is Ncuti Gatwa was special beyond imagining. If audiences enjoy watching it half as much as I did making it, televisions are on course to explode right across the world!”

One of the great things about Doctor Who in particular is that this is the sort of sandbox that has a tendency to inspire actors from all over the world to play around. You can be as weird or as villainous as the scripts dictate. We just hope that plenty of people watch the new season, and this leads to a renewal for us to get so much more.

