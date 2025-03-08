Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 8, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Given that we had a new episode last week, it makes total sense to keep up momentum … right?

Well, there is no real reason here to make you wait, so let’s just go ahead and share some good news: There will be an episode tonight! Not only that, but this should be a rather fun one featuring Lady Gaga as both the host and also the musical guest. She has held each of these roles in the past, and she’s also entering a musical era that feels rather fun and celebratory — similar in a way to when she first broke onto the scene.

What we are trying to get at here is that the episode tonight could be full of a lot of lighthearted moments and to go along with that, some enormous swings. Gaga is one of those people who has nothing to lose, mostly in that she’s already done so many things on this show and in life. What not embrace the silly? That could come as a nice boost to her musical career, as well.

After this SNL episode airs, that is where there is some mystery comes into the equation again. There is no confirmed episode as of yet for March 15, but would the show really go on some long hiatus at this point? We’ll have to wait and see on that, but know with some confidence that we are not super-close to the finale just yet and by virtue of that, there is room for some more surprises. We hope that there will also be a chance to see a cast member or two who did not get to be a hue part of the 50th anniversary special.

