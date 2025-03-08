The Pitt season 1 episode 10: Noah Wyle on Robby’s decision

Coming out of The Pitt season 1 episode 10 over on Max, we do think it makes sense to wonder one thing: Is Langdon gone for good?

On the surface, it definitely feels as though that will be the case — while the series could always surprise us, it feels somewhat hard to envision a scenario where Robby would ever trust him in the emergency room again. Regardless of the reasoning for him taking the pills, he still did it! This is a hard thing to really step around here in general.

Speaking to TVLine, star and executive producer Noah Wyle did his best to explain just why this is such a serious issue in general:

“It’s a serious liability issue, first and foremost, if you have a doctor who could be compromised in the kind of care that they’re giving … Additionally, there’s the personal betrayal of having your mentee lie to your face and kind of gaslight you along. Then there’s the reverse engineering of recognizing clues that you probably should have picked up on but didn’t because of your bias, or your inability or unwillingness to look at things at face value, even though you are an expert in looking at signs, behaviors, ticks… so I think it’s a combination of anger at [Langdon] and anger at himself.”

We’ve yet to hear any indication that the Langdon character is gone from the show for good but if he does come back, it won’t come easily. We also tend to think that another mitigating factor in this is Dr. Santos, who we know to be extraordinarily arrogant despite her limited experience. She may have viewed what Langdon is doing as an issue for patients, but is she simultaneously thinking of it as some personal victory? That is where the issue could lie.

