The Pitt season 1 episode 11 promo: Could Langdon come back?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Pitt season 1 episode 11 on Max next week, it feels like there is a top story. How can there not be?

After all, just take a moment here to consider what we saw at the end of this past episode, especially when it comes to Dr. Langdon. It was revealed in the closing minutes that he was taking some of the drugs in the hospital and with that, he was sent out by Robby. This is enough for us to wonder now what else is going to happen to him … including a possible punishment. Is he going to be out of a job?

Well, for the time being, all seems to be up in the air, though the promo for what’s ahead indicates that Santos is going to be talking openly about what happened. Meanwhile, Robby is going to be requesting more information to get to the bottom of just how bad this particular issue was.

As for what is happening beyond this…

Well, let’s just say that we are going to be seeing a really complicated procedure play out in real time, one that is going to require Robby to pour almost everything that he has into it. The big question that you have to wonder in regards to him this season is whether or not we are going to be seeing him crack, as there is certainly a high chance that this is going to happen based on everything that we’ve seen so far this season. This day has proven incredibly stressful for him, as he has also been forced to confront a lot of major parts of his past.

