Is Patrick Ball leaving The Pitt, role of Dr. Langon?

Following the events of The Pitt season 1 episode 10, is Patrick Ball leaving the show and his role of Dr. Langdon for good?

Well, at the moment, we will say that there are reasons aplenty to be concerned, and a lot of them really come down to what happened between Langdon and Robby at the end of the episode. Santos reported to Noah Wyle’s character that Langdon may have been stealing drugs, and then there were some found within his locker. Langdon tried to offer an explanation, claiming that he is mostly just trying to deal with withdrawals.

Speaking to Deadline, Ball goes further into what he claimed to Robby, and also how much we should believe him:

… It comes out that Langdon has been self-medicating through the hospital drug supply. He says you’ve got to take him at his word. He says, I’m never high. I’m not high treating my own withdrawal symptoms so that I can do the job that I need to do. But to what extent is that self-maintenance? How much is he taking to fend off withdrawal symptoms? I think that question is still out there and it’s something that I think is better to be wondered about than answered.

If there is some good news to share here, it is that there is no indication at the moment that Ball is actually leaving the show. It is far too early to know what is going to happen here so with that in mind, we are going to do our best in order to remain hopeful.

Of course, the tricky thing here is that if you are Robby, are you really going to risk bringing someone back to work in this condition? It does feel like this is one of those issues that could cause so much more trouble.

Do you think we are going to see a lot more of Langdon on The Pitt as we move forward?

