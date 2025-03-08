Slow Horses season 5 premiere date: A March 2025 update

What are the chances that we get some more news on Slow Horses season 5 between now and the end of March? Make no mistake that we’d love to venture back to Slough House immediately, and we like to imagine that many of you out there would be happy to do the same.

Now, before we do get any further within this piece, we will have to ahead and administer a dose of reality: After all, it feels unlikely that we are going to see the show return to Apple TV+ in the immediate future. Also, there is a clear reason for it. This is a series that airs like clockwork at a specific point in time, mostly to ensure there is a new season for every Emmy cycle. Season 4 is going to be eligible for the 2025 Emmys this season; by virtue of that, you are not going to see the fifth season until at least June, if not later.

Just based on the fact that Apple is not even currently marketing the next edition of Slow Horses all that hard, it gives you a pretty clear sense of where things stand. They are not expecting it back soon, and neither should you. We’d honestly be surprised if there is any news at all this month, though we do expect that to change moving into the summer.

What is season 5 of Slow Horses all about?

The story is based on the Mick Herron book London Rules and of course, Jackson Lamb will have a great deal to do — but from the start, so will Roddy Ho! The synopsis below gives you a sense of it:

“Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, ‘London Rules’ should always apply.”

