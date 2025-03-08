9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 spoilers: More info on ‘Voices’

Next week on 9-1-1 season 8 episode 10, we are going to be seeing a new story that carries with it the title of “Voices.” What lies ahead here?

Sure, we do recognize that there are TV episodes sometimes that make you think one story is coming only to later trick you. That’s not what is transpiring here at all. The end of this past episode strongly hinted at Maddie’s capture being a huge part of what lies ahead, and absolutely that is going to be what you get. As a matter of fact, we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing an all-hands-on-deck sort of situation here, one where a lot of people come together for what will be ultimately a common goal.

If you look below, you can check out the full 9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 synopsis below:

Following Maddie’s mysterious 9-1-1 call, Chimney returns home to find his daughter alone and Maddie nowhere to be found; he then enlists Athena and Romero to help investigate.

Overall, it is our general sentiment that before this episode wraps up, we do at least think that Maddie will be located; whether or not she is saved is an entirely different story, mostly because a lot of these stories do tend to come in parts with this franchise — at least when they are returning from a hiatus. Eventually they will likely return to some sort of procedural format, but the jury is still out on whether that is something that is poised to transpire immediately or not.

Now that we’ve said all of this, can we plead to the producers here to not continue to put this character through the worst stuff possible? How long is this going to go?

