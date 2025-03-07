9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 spoilers: Is Eddie really leaving?

Is there an actual chance that Ryan Guzman and his character Eddie could be leaving 9-1-1 in the near future? Let’s just frame it this way: We understand anyone who is currently concerned about it, and for good reason.

After all, the guy is moving to Texas! That is concerning on its own, but then you throw in here the fact that he has a legitimately good reason to take off in order to be closer to Christopher. It is hard to argue against the idea of him saying goodbye and at the same time, the producers want you to be legitimately worried about this.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

With all of this in mind, why not turn things over to EP Tim Minear? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he indicates that viewers “should worry” about what is coming, while also noting that Eddie has made many steps in that directly already:

“Eddie has put a down payment on a house. He’s moving there to fix it up and reconnect with his son … So depending on how that goes…. I mean, we’re sort of cheering for him to repair things with his kid, but it is sad to see him go.”

When are we going to get resolution on this?

Well, it could be as early as next week, but it may also be a storyline that stretches out for a little while! The thing with 9-1-1 is that they do want things to be unpredictable. Another thing that is certainly possible is that the character does leave for a good while, only to then come back at some point not too long after the fact. We’ve seen this happen with plenty of shows over the years.

Related – Get some more insight now regarding the next 9-1-1 and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







