9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 promo: The search for Maddie

As we get ourselves prepared to see 9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 arrive on ABC next week, it seems like one story will be front and center. After all, Maddie has been captured!

We do suppose that in a way, we should be rather used to seeing this sort of thing happening, mostly because it has been such a part of the show in the past. Yet, this situation is different for Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character, and the path to peace will also be.

Of course, we cannot sit here and say that we know what the eventual outcome will be, but the promo certainly makes it appear intense! Speaking in a new interview over at TV Insider, here is what we can say when it comes to a tease from one Oliver Stark:

“There’s a slightly more rational response this time and not as maybe gung-ho as we’ve seen from him in the past. And he’s going to try and weigh up a few more options before jumping to worst case scenario … Jee is key to discovering Maddie’s disappearance.”

Of course, the folks over at ABC are staying hush-hush when it comes to the larger details of this episode right now, not that this is much of a surprise. They tend to do it the majority of the time with a lot of these episodes! What we do think is that Maddie’s crisis will be front and center, but that there are also going to be a lot of major storylines all across the fringes. Then, of course you have everything that is happening when it comes to Eddie and Buck — is Eddie really going to leave for Texas and by virtue of that, the world of this show? It is at least something to wonder about for now.

