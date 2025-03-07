NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date: A March 2025 update

What are the chances that we hear something more about NCIS: Tony & Ziva between now and the end of March?

Obviously, the first order of business we should cover here is the simple fact that almost everyone out there wants more intel on the Michael Weatherly – Cote de Pablo show shortly, and it is hard to blame anyone for it! Production for the spin-off has already wrapped up, and we have already made our interest clear in getting to see one or both of the cast members on the flagship show to better set it up.

Given that Paramount+ is currently announcing shows that are premiering in May including Criminal Minds: Evolution, it is hard to see NCIS: Tony & Ziva coming out before then. The best-case scenario is that we see these characters on the streaming service in late May or early June. That would make sense if the goal here is to have something for this franchise on the air pretty much year-round. There’s a chance we get a specific premiere date announced this month but if that happens, it will probably be in a couple of weeks, if not later.

As for what we are going to be seeing on the show this season…

Well, the simplest answer we can give is that there’s a good chance we’ll learn a lot about what the title characters have been up to since they reunited, in addition of course to how they are raising Tali. We know that the show is going to be a heavy action component as the two find themselves on the run — and who knows? Let’s hope that they set up a season 2 along the way.

What are you the most curious to see moving into NCIS: Tony & Ziva when it does premiere?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

