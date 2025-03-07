Severance season 2 episode 8: The big Harmony Cobel reveal

Given that Severance season 2 episode 8 was a story that put Harmony Cobel at the center, of course we hoped for a big reveal!

So, what did we actually actually end up learning here? Well, let’s just put it somewhat in simple terms: Harmony is far more important to Lumon than we ever knew. To be more specific, we are talking here about someone responsible for developing much of the technology that is currently used for the Severance program in general.

In the final minutes of “Sweet Vitriol,” Patricia Arquette’s character was able to recover at her mother’s home in Salt’s Neck a lot of the notes and blueprints that went into what the company is now using. Why did she never get credit for a lot of it? Well, the answer to that is somewhat complicated, but also tied to the fact that Kier dictates that everyone shares in the credit — her “credit” was mostly just the opportunity to work on the floor overseeing the MDR team, which was later taken from her.

What does make this reveal all the more important right now is that it allows for Cobel to make some harsher decisions about what she wants to do. Knowing the truth about her role in developing Severance makes the betrayal from Helena and the Board all the more profound. Ironically, it also makes it all the more perfect at this point that Devon has reached out to her of all people. She may be able to help him but at the same time, what is the end goal going to be there for her? She is still a risky person to trust given her loyalty to Kier…

What did you think about the overall events of Severance season 2 episode 8?

How do you think the big Harmony reveal will shape the future, provided that you think it will? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

