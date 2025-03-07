Paradise season 2 spoilers: The major threat of Jane

While we know that Xavier is entering Paradise season 2 on Hulu with a lot more knowledge about the community, he’s still in the dark on one thing. Or, to be specific, one person in Jane. He is still not aware of just how dangerous a person she really is!

It is weird that in the midst of all that Sterling K. Brown’s character learned about this season, the Jane piece of the puzzle never came together. After all, she helped him with Sinatra; meanwhile, Samantha herself never noted that Jane was the one who technically took out Billy.

Speaking to TVLine, Brown noted a little bit more about how this blind spot could end up causing him some problems:

“I mean, [Xavier] decided to leave his children behind. Robinson said, ‘Look, I’ve got you, don’t even worry about it.’ He has nothing but trust for Jane … So the idea that there’s somebody left behind who was so instrumental in causing destruction in his world, by killing Billy, by following Sinatra’s orders? … She’s a loose cannon.”

There are so many things that we do tend to think that we are going to see play out on the show moving forward, including whether or not Xavier is going to be able to even communicate with people back home on a regular basis. We just hope that the next batch of episodes does still give us at least somewhat of a look at the community, given that it could be so easy to focus just on the outside world. (Personally, we also hope he makes it back eventually so this is not a repeat of the second season of Silo.)

