Paradise season 2: EP on hopes for early 2026 premiere date

Following the season 1 finale on Hulu yesterday, of course we would love to see a Paradise season 2 sooner rather than later!

Luckily, we are here to say that executive producer Dan Fogelman feels the same. We noted yesterday that he wanted to get things going pretty fast on the latest batch of episodes, and there is more evidence out there of that very thing now.

After all, Fogelman noted in a new interview with Deadline that not only are all of the episodes already written for the second season, but he is targeting an early 2026 launch:

Scripts are written. We go into production in four weeks. I’m becoming increasingly frustrated with shows that are off the air for a very long time in which people get invested in and then it takes a long time to get it back on television. We’re ready to go right now and hoping to get this show back on TV in a normal span of time, hopefully the same time as it came out this past year as opposed to waiting multiple years. So if we came out in early 2025, hopefully the next season’s out by early 2026.

At the very least, we’d love to see the show back in the spring of next year — compared to a lot of other shows out there, is this really so bad? We don’t tend to think so, anyway. The most important thing here is just that you have time to nail the next chapter of the story, which is certainly going to be ambitious based on what we know at this point. Remember here that we’re talking all about a story that concluded with Xavier seemingly flying out of Paradise to find his wife, who is presumably off in Atlanta.

