Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, March 6, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? To go along with that, what else can we also say about the future of SVU?

If you have been a longtime viewer of the two series, at least in terms of their primetime airings, there are likely a few different things that you are familiar with already. One of the big ones is that these shows do give you a number of installments, only to then unfortunately go off the air for a little while. We hate to say it, but unfortunately that is the case tonight. There is a hiatus right around the corner! It may be a fairly short hiatus, but a hiatus nonetheless.

So when the Law & Order franchise comes back on March 13, there will be a couple of episodes that (to the surprise of no one) continue to test a lot of the people involved. If you’re eager to learn more about that now, we suggest simply checking out what we have to share below.

Law & Order season 24 episode 15, “Crossing Lines” – 03/13/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When an up-and-coming politician is found dead, Shaw and Riley untangle the victim’s personal life to identify a suspect. Baxter recuses himself to help Price make the case. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 15, “Undertow” – 03/13/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A complicated case of sex and drug use divides the squad. Carisi must convince a jury to focus on the law and not the defendant’s accusations. TV-14

As we get into the rest of the season…

Of course, we want there to be more compelling cases with true-life angles. Beyond that, though, we do also hope that there is a chance to learn a little bit more about renewals, given that neither has the greenlight for more as of yet.

What do you most want to see moving into the next Law & Order episode alongside more SVU?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

