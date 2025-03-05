Severance season 2: Was Gemma being watched?

As we prepare to see the next episode of Severance on Apple TV+, we do not blame anyone for thinking a lot about the past. In particular, why not ponder more about Gemma and her fate?

We recognize fully that there is a lot to discuss at this point when it comes to the various rooms that she is wandering around at Lumon. Yet, a big question that we have to think about here is how she ever got to this spot in the first place. There was a scene in episode 7 where we saw one of the company’s doctors at a fertility clinic, suggesting that Gemma was being watched long before ever being brought in.

In a new interview now with GQ, creator Dan Erickson discussed the idea that Gemma was being monitored — and what that could mean regarding the future:

My feeling is that she has been on their radar for some time. I don’t think this was a snap decision. Lumon, they’re very meticulous in how they make these decisions. I think you’re onto something there.

So does this mean that Lumon staged the car accident? That is possible, but so are a number of other things at the same exact time. We have to strongly consider the possibility here that the company made Gemma and offer to radically improve her life, and they weren’t quite honest with the terms and conditions. Now, she is stuck in a place where she cannot escape. Not only that, but they have Mark, as well! Was bringing in Gemma also a plan to get to him?

Within the final three episodes of this season, we are hoping to get some answers … though we don’t think that all of them are necessarily going to come out.

What do you think — was Gemma being watched for a long time on Severance?

