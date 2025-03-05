Severance season 2 episode 8 teaser: A cold harbor

In just about 48 hours, you are going to have a chance to see Severance season 2 episode 8 arrive over at Apple TV+. So what can be said about it at present?

First and foremost, it seems as though we could be seeing yet another setting surface on the show moving forward. After all, the latest tease suggests that we are going to be moving into yet another setting.

In typical show fashion, the powers-that-be are not saying too much far in advance. “Sweet Vitriol” is the title for this episode, and the synopsis is pretty darn short: “A Lumon loyalist faces old demons while searching for a missing item.”

Meanwhile, the aforementioned tease here suggests that we are going to be seeing some sort of harbor community — ironically a cold harbor — and we have to wonder if much of the story is going to be set there. If so, this is a chance for the writers to really dive more into one of the show’s characters, and there are certainly a few who merit further exploration. A big one still is Irving, given that we do not know all that much about what he is up to on the outside world. Meanwhile, another one is Drummond, one of the big bosses seemingly at Lumon. Then, you have Cobel — given that Patricia Arquette is such a huge part of the show and an executive producer, doesn’t she merit some time in the spotlight? For now, that at least feels like a somewhat easy thing to argue.

Above all else, we are ready for episode 8 to get here just so that we can start speculating again as to what will happen — quality-wise, the bar has been set sky-high following what we saw in episode 7.

