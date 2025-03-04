Severance season 2: Ben Stiller pitched Barack Obama cameo

We know that Severance season 2 was able to score a big-name voiceover earlier this season in the form of Keanu Reeves. As it turns out, though, there was someone else who was asked beforehand: Former President Barack Obama!

In a new interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, executive producer and director Ben Stiller indicated that he did ask Obama to do the voiceover for the Lumon video — he just was not able to do it:

“I didn’t ask him in person, I knew someone who knew his lawyer and his lawyer said I can relay the request if you write an email … So I wrote an email to him saying like, ‘Hey we have this show,’ whatever. And like two days later, I get an email back from President Barack Obama … [He said he was a] ‘big fan of the show’ [and] couldn’t “‘wait for season 2′ … [but also] I don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.’”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SEVERANCE reviews!

Would this have been great for headlines had it happened? Sure, but you could also argue that having Obama’s voice would have been almost too distracting given his signature tone. While Reeves fans would have likely detected his voice shortly after hearing it, we do not think it produced the same effect.

Given that there is almost certainly a Severance season 3 coming, there is still a chance that something more does happen in the cameo department. After all, there have to be a number of big names out there chomping at the bit to make some sort of appearance. Heck, there are still three more episodes to go before this season is done.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Severance, including why we have not had a season 3 renewal yet

Would you have wanted to see Barack Obama make an appearance on Severance this season, even if it was just his voice?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







