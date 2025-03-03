Severance season 3: Where is the official renewal?

As so many of you diehard fans of Severance know already, there are only three more episodes remaining this season. How did we get here so quickly? That is a fair question, mostly because these stories have been so exceptionally crafted. It is certainly enough to make you wish that the show was around forever.

At the very least, though, we can give you a certain measure of comfort in saying that the Apple TV+ series is a sure thing to come back. Ben Stiller has already said that there is some work being done on the story already. We’re mostly just waiting to see an official press release come out.

So if you are wondering what in the world Apple is waiting for when it comes to an official announcement, let’s just say this: It has a lot to do with timing. They likely want to make some sort of big event out of it, and there may also be some discussion about some of the finer particulars.

How many more seasons is the show going to last?

Well, let’s just say that will come down entirely to what Dan Erickson and/or Stiller actually want to do. Our general sentiment is that four or five could be ideal, but we really hope that season 3 is not the end. The reason why it could may be tied to just how long it takes in order to make the show.

One thing that we would not be surprised about at all is in the event Apple actually greenlights a season 3 and season 4 at the same time.

No matter when Severance does end, let’s just hope that we get a sense of it far in advance. That way, we will be able to prepare.

