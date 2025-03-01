Severance season 2 episode 8: What is Gemma’s headspace?

As we look towards Severance season 2 episode 8, it feels like at least part of the picture is clearer. After all, don’t we at least know some of where Gemma stands? There is a part of her that still feels real, but she’s also going through a series of ongoing experiments throughout various rooms at Lumon.

Is Gemma just a testing ground for the whole program? Perhaps so, and Cold Harbor is where some of it ends. We hope now more than ever that she is able to eventually reunite with Mark; as for whether or not that happens, though, let’s just consider that the great unknown.

For the time being, the only thing that we can really do is try to get a deeper look into where Gemma’s headspace is at after all of his trauma. Speaking to Variety, here is some of what Dichen Lachman (who plays the character) had to say about where she sits mentally:

I definitely think a part of her — that joy and ease and frivolity — is gone, to some degree. She just wants to get home to Mark. Ms. Casey is quite rudimentary. When I got the script for Episode 7, I thought, to justify that quite literal person, who is simplistic in many ways, maybe it’s because her mind has been bifurcated so many times. Unlike the severed floor, where it’s just their work person and their person in the real world, perhaps because Gemma has so many different versions of her mind, that has affected her. That’s my fan theory — that there might be a part of her that’s gone. But I do think she is essentially there, and her love for Mark and her strength and determination is still there.

Personally, we also do think there are some ways that the joy could eventually come back. Yet, the longer she remains at the company, the progressively harder it is going to be to make that happen.

