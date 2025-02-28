Severance season 2 episode 8 preview: ‘Sweet Vitriol’

As we look towards Severance season 2 episode 8 on Apple TV+ next week, one thing can clearly be said. The folks at Apple TV+ are, at least at this point, not that eager to share too much in terms of what is ahead.

After all, consider this: The title here is “Sweet Vitriol.” Also, this is apparently the shortest installment of the season at just 37 minutes. Why is that? Well, that’s something to fail away under “remains to be seen,” but we don’t think that this particular creative team is looking to do something just for the sake of doing it. There won’t be any real filler here.

Now, let’s get to something else that is sure to frustrate a lot of people here in the synopsis: “Discoveries are made.” Seriously, that is all the streaming service is giving us right now.

Given that there are three episodes remaining in Severance season 2, we do tend to think that a lot of them are going to be incredibly important. We know that a season 3 is almost assuredly going to happen, so you don’t have to worry about that through the remainder of the story. Instead, just focus more on what sort of twists and turns could be coming and also how many more answers we’ll be able to get before the finale wraps.

Personally, we just want to see Milchick start to rebel on Lumon at this point — after all, wouldn’t that be more satisfying than almost anything after how they have treated him? It certainly feels like there is dissension in the ranks between people in the company, with some valuing the old-school Kier approach and others starting to think differently.

