Severance season 2 episode 7: The truth behind Gemma

We knew in advance of Severance season 2 episode 7 that there was a chance we would see something special. Also, something that was visually different from almost any other we’ve seen all season. This was the story of Gemma, and beyond just that, the story of how she tried her best to escape.

While there are many things that are still up in the air, we can at least say at this point that the character tried her best to escape Lumon after being taken into a number of different rooms. She appears to be a test subject for all sorts of different studies, potentially about severing from one personality to the next.

So what is Cold Harbor in the midst of all of this? Think of as the final test, one that Lumon is desperate to achieve. You could theorize it as what the company wants so that they can completely turn their employees into different people altogether, given that in their current form, Innies and Outies do share some similarities. Gemma clearly does not want to be there, and she is interested in returning to Mark … the question is how.

There is in the midst of this another question as well, and that is how she ended up in this de-facto prison in the first place. Was it because they saved her life after a car accident? Or, did they lure her there after promising some sort of a deal? There are still missing elements in this episode, and it is enough to also make us wonder if Mark was coaxed into Lumon somehow and from there, was able to achieve whatever the company’s goals really are here when it comes to “Miss Casey.” There are only a few episodes left, and that’s not a lot of time for answers.

What did you think about the events of Severance season 2 episode 7 as a whole?

Share now in the attached comments! Once you do, remember to also come back — there are so many other updates on the way.

