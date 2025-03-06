The Amazing Race 37 premiere: Who was eliminated first?

We knew heading into the premiere of The Amazing Race 37 that we would be seeing some sort of shocking double elimination. The Fork in the Road twist introduced something new, and it actually had a pretty different impact from what we would have expected here.

So, where should we start off here? Well, on paper, the Fork twist really just amounted to a Detour that had a seven-team limit to it. Where things stood out was how each path had its own elimination, and there was a little strategy that went into your choice. Choosing Dance as opposed to Sing may give you an easier task to complete on paper, but also more competition.

This brings us to Mark & Larry, who ended up choosing Dance even though there were more teams already at it. They came in last place and were eliminated, even though there were a lot of Sing players still out there. If they had chosen a different Detour and done it quickly enough, they could have been okay! This choice ended up costing them, and that may be the most interesting part of this twist in the long run.

In the end, Jackye & Lauren were the team who came in last from choosing Sing, but they would have been eliminated under almost any configuration here possible. They seemed to be incredibly nice people but at the same time, they just faced a lot of struggles throughout the leg with the physical aspects of it.

Was the first leg too physical?

You can make that argument but in the end, the show has “Race” in the title for a reason. The two teams eliminated tonight probably would have at some point; the real shame here is that they were two of the most interesting and compelling teams personality-wise.

