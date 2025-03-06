The Amazing Race 37 episode 2 preview: Intersection in Japan

Following the big premiere tonight on CBS, do you want to learn more about The Amazing Race 37 episode 2 right now?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that the teams are not going to be spending too much time in Hong Kong at all. Moving into the next installment, the remaining twelve teams are going to be heading over to Japan! This will be another test with another big twist, as the Intersection is returning. This is going to require people to work together, so are they going to be able to do that effectively?

Below, you can get some more thoughts on The Amazing Race 37 episode 2 via the attached synopsis:

“Very Strong Warrior Energy” – Teams depart for Osaka, Japan, where they encounter an Intersection at the Roadblock, forcing one partner to team up with a member of another team and complete a challenge performing the taiko drums, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 12 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Because there are so many teams left, you do have to wonder a little bit about who are the true standouts at this point. We would say that Jonathan & Ana are among the most competitive based on what we saw here, even though they did not finish at the very top. We saw that the real winners of the first leg in general were those who were able to use their physical abilities to get ahead. What we hope to see moving forward are some strong mental tests.

The preview for what is coming up next did not give too much more away. However, at the same time, we do tend to think that teamwork is going to be a bigger part of the show than ever.

