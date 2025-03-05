Prime Target season 2: Show creator on renewal hopes

After what we saw with the Prime Target season 1 finale on Apple TV+ it makes all the sense in the world to want more. So, are we actually going to see that happen?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note here that the series certainly set the stage for more. Ed is still out there in the wind. Meanwhile, Taylah is seemingly going to prison in order to atone for some of what transpired in the past.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, show creator Steve Thompson had the following to say about what the future could hold:

I’d love to think there would be [another season], but there are no assurances at this stage. We’ll see what happens with the response and see where it goes from here. Edward is now a rogue force. He has an extraordinary power and he’s out there in the world. So we teed it up and we’ll see what happens. We see him utilize it with his phone.

As we’ve said in the past, Apple TV+ tends to take a few months to figure out whether or not they want to bring a show like this back. There are a few different factors that they are going to look at here, with one of the primary ones being whether or not viewers watched the whole way through. Then, you have total viewership at the same time. It would absolutely be helpful in the event that Apple TV+ released viewership figures, but that’s not something that they’ve ever done. The only thing that we can offer here when it comes to evidence is that Prime Target has been in the top 5 shows list for a good chunk of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on Prime Target right now, including what else is ahead

Are you hoping to see a Prime Target season 2 renewal happen?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







