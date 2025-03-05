Prime Target season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

In the wake of the big finale this week at Apple TV+, is there more that we can say when it comes to a Prime Target season 2 renewal? Or, have we reached the end of the road already?

We imagine there are a number of different ideas and perspectives we could share when it comes to the Leo Woodall series, but let’s begin here with the official stance — nothing has been confirmed one way or another regarding the future. Yet, there may still be hope.

Let us begin here by noting simply that Prime Target has performed reasonably well on the streaming service, at least from the outside looking in. We have seen it do reasonably well in the top 5 list of shows, and we tend to think that this is a byproduct of it being on around the same time as Severance. Unfortunately, Apple does not release exact viewing figures and that does make it difficult to say anything more beyond this.

In terms of the story, we can at least say that there is certainly room to explore a whole lot more! (Warning: Spoilers ahead.) In the concluding moments of the season 1 finale, Woodall’s character of Ed found himself on his own after Taylah turned herself in. Meanwhile, he shot central adversary James, and we saw him on the precipice of making a huge decision while Carter spoke to the masses. This was a bold way to end the first season of the show, especially when you consider that we were not dealing with a series stuffed full of big names. The door is now left open for a lot of different surprises, and we do tend to think that a decision will be made over the next few months.

Rest assured — once something more formal is said about the future of Prime Target, we will break it down further here.

Do you want to see a Prime Target season 2 renewal happen?

