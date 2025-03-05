Chicago Fire season 13 spoilers: Eamonn Walker returning

We had been hoping for a while that Chicago Fire season 13 would be bringing back Eamonn Walker in some form. Luckily, today our wish is granted!

According to a new report coming in now from TVLine, the former cast member is going to be back as Boden for the 18th episode of season titled “Post-Mortem.” Within this episode, the character is going to be tasked with trying to figure out what went wrong in a dangerous firefight. It is a different sort of story than we’ve seen before, one that allows the show to stretch itself creatively while also giving Boden a chance to demonstrate his new responsibilities.

In a statement per the aforementioned publication, here is some of what showrunner Andrea Newman had to say:

“We’re so excited to have our beloved Chief Boden back, and the episode, titled ‘Post-Mortem,’ is a thrill ride unlike any we’ve done before … Told with flashbacks and unique POVs, Chief Boden leads our team on a search to discover the how, who, and why of a fierce firefight that ended in disaster.”

Ultimately, we know that there are going to be a lot of great episodes leading up to this, but Boden remains in a way the heart of Firehouse 51. One of the great things that Chicago Fire has done in general over the years is work in order to ensure that a lot of big names end up coming back — after all, this is something that they have done in the past with both Jesse Spencer and Monica Raymund. Who knows? There is certainly a chance that we’re going to see other familiar faces back at some point in the future.

