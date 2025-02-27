Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15 promo: Who will die?

Tonight, NBC revealed the sort of Chicago Fire season 13 promo that is sure to send a chill down your spine. After all, it appears as though someone may be dying in the next installment … but who?

Well, the promo is one of those that you can scour for clues, but there are perhaps a couple of people you can rule out of the equation. Given that Violet is teary-eyed, we do not think she is the person we’re saying goodbye to. Meanwhile, Kidd appears to be risking her life, but also not in the line of danger at the end. We are cautiously optimistic that she is going to be okay.

Now that we’ve said this, there are certainly still a lot of other candidates. We could be saying goodbye to a major character; yet, at the same time, a supporting player is also a possibility. We do at least think that NBC would not be hyping the show in such a way unless the person we are losing is someone important, so we are trying to keep that in mind.

In general, one of the things that we do at least know is that this is a show that has never been afraid to kill people off. This goes all the way back to Shay, and we are still not altogether sure that we’ve gotten over what happened to Otis. Death is a nature of the job, and we have just seen that happen time and time again.

Could the deceased by Carver?

You never know, but it seemed like he had already left on this past episode; we tend to think that he is going to turn up at some point, and it is just a matter of when.

