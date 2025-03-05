Shogun season 2 premiere date: Disney exec talks future

Is there a chance that we are going to get more news on Shogun season 2 in the relatively near future? We don’t have to tell you there is demand. The first season was a critical and commercial smash, and it is because of all of this there will be a real desire to get the series back as soon as possible.

Now that we’ve said that, this does not mean that all the powers-that-be at FX’s parent company Disney agree. This is not a program that can be rushed, mostly for two different reasons. First and foremost, you are bringing the narrative beyond the source material. Meanwhile, beyond just that, you also have a real challenge when it comes to delivering something that is accurate historically and works to respect the traditions and culture involved.

Speaking recently (per Deadline), Dana Walden, who serves as the Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment within The Walt Disney Company, had the following to say about moving Shogun forward:

“We like to bake it carefully. We will not release season two until it’s ready.”

We do recognize that with some shows under the FX / Hulu umbrella (see The Bear), it is easier to have new episodes every year. After all, production takes place over a tiny handful of months, and does not require the same sort of exhaustive location work.

One more thing to remember here

This is an era where there are a lot of shows out there that tend to operate on two or even three-year cycles. We know it has to be frustrating to wait so long but at the same time, it is hardly unusual across the industry.

What do you most want to see moving into Shogun season 2, no matter when it airs?

