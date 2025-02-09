Shogun season 2: Series star on start of filming

Given that Shogun season 1 proved to be one of the most memorable programs on all of TV last year, why wouldn’t you want more?

Now, the good news is that everything is moving forward on the next chapter of the FX series, even though we’ve yet to get to the start of production. The writers have been working on the series for quite some time, and we know that they’ve had their work cut out for them for a number of different reasons … and that includes the simple fact that they are going beyond source material. That of course means more challenges, but we like to think that the powers-that-be are more than up for that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, star and executive producer Hiroyuki Sanada had the following to say about what is going to be coming:

“We are aiming for the fall of this year, and the writers’ room is working so hard now … We’re going to have half [of the Season 1] cast remaining, and then half new cast coming. We are finding the best crew for next season now, so I’m excited.”

We don’t think that Shogun of all shows is going to have a hard time assembling people who want to work on it, mostly due to the fact that the first season was so enormously successful for the most part. It is also doing things that are so unique, especially when it comes to adapting a part of history that has been so rarely seen on-screen insofar as American television goes. We really just hope that the new season lives up to the hype, and that we could see it at some point either in late 2026 or early 2027.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Shogun right now, including more details on what lies ahead

What are you most excited to see as we move into Shogun season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







