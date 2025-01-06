Shogun season 2 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Following all of its wins last night at the Golden Globes, we would not blame anyone who wanted more info on Shogun season 2. The first season delivered a lot of excellent, hyper-compelling television; it set the bar sky-high for anything that is going to be coming up.

So are we going to be hearing more about the second season soon? At the awards show last night, it was confirmed further than filming is set to take place this year on the next batch of episodes … and unfortunately, that is the only news may get for a while. We do not think that there is going to be some sort of hurry to give us any more information for a while, unless it is tied to casting.

If you do want to try and project some sort of Shogun season 2 premiere date at this particular time, let’s just say that late spring / summer 2026 is likely the best-case scenario. You have to think about not just how long it takes to film a show of this scale, but also the amount of editing that is also required. This is one of those shows that simply requires a Herculean amount of effort and you have to be patient; the process of making the first season took years. Why would things be different now?

From an outside perspective, we’re going to say that the hardest task moving forward here is simply going to be having to tell stories outside of the source material. Even if you do have history as your guide to a certain extent, that does not make it easy when there are so many meticulous details that you need to nail.

