Shogun season 2: Will some parts film in Japan?

Ahead of many potential big-time wins at the upcoming Emmys, it is nice to know a Shogun season 2 is happening. Filming has yet to begin, so of course that leads to plenty of questions.

What’s a big one to us? That’s rather simple: Are we actually going to see any of the upcoming season actually film in Japan? The first season shot largely around Vancouver, which makes sense for multiple reasons. Geographically, there are a lot of various environments that can stand in for Japan at a certain part of its history; meanwhile, the first season was also shot at a time when considerations from the pandemic were top of mind.

So could something change moving forward? Well, it is possible but at the same time, far from confirmed. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada had the following to say:

“We are finding the possibilities, of course … Not everything but maybe part of [the show].”

Of course, we do think that this would be a really intelligent thing to do in order to honor the story of Shogun, and we do wonder if there are some specific historical sites that could be visited. Are there issues when it comes to the omnipresence of technology in the country? Sure, but there are issues with that everywhere. We tend to think that the top factor here is likely to be cost, mostly because that is the top factor when you consider just about any filming location under the sun. Luckily, this show proved to be worth its budget in season 1, and we honestly still think that this is one of those series that is likely going to keep increasing its audience in the weeks and months to follow. We do live within this era of TV now where a number of people do not discover big shows until word of mouth spreads.

