Shogun season 2 premiere date: A September 2024 update

We are almost a week moving into September 2024; with that, is there a chance that more news on Shogun season 2 is about to come out?

Well, let’s kick things off here by noting the following: Enthusiasm is as high for the next season as you would think! The first season was, once upon a time, designed here to be a limited series. That was before it became an instant commercial smash and beyond that, an Emmy contender. More is coming, but it is really just a matter of when.

The unfortunate news at the moment is that you are going to be stuck waiting a long time to see the series back. There is no clear indication that the series will be back for at least another year, if not longer; after all, Shogun is not back in production yet and beyond just that, it is taking some time to get some of the story together. This is what happens when you have to move past the books!

Our hope is that by the end of the year, we will at least start to hear more about either filming or casting. However, at the same time we don’t expect the show to be back until at least 2026 and that’s okay. We are currently in an era in which it takes almost two years for big-name shows to be made, thanks in part to the budgets, the scale, and the amount of time required for post-production. It is almost impossible to compare what we are seeing with a show like this to one like NCIS, which is able to film episodes in just a couple of weeks.

The only thing that we can say at the moment is that season 2 is going to be epic and intense — let’s just hope you are prepared.

