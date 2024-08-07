Shogun season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us firmly now into August 2024, is there something more that we can say about a Shogun season 2 … other than it’s happening?

First and foremost, obviously we should note that we’d love nothing more than to have the series back at some point soon. After all, the first season proved to be an enormous success and is currently favored to dominate at the Emmys. This is something that FX and Hulu may have hoped for at the time in which they first picked up the series.

Now, we do think there is a chance that we will hear increasingly more about the second season over the next few months, especially in regards to the show being around the Emmys. Yet, at the same time, it does feel like the odds of us learning about a premiere date are, at least at this point, exceptionally low. The first season of Shogun took literally years to make and because of that, we’re in this spot where it feels like spring / summer 2026 is the absolute earliest you could see it back. It could even be later than that when you think a lot about having to work past the stablished source material and really work out the other sort of stories that you want to tell here. This is difficult work at this point trying to match the expectations for what is already out there.

In the end, the most important thing in our mind is simply that the producers take their time to continue to tell stories that feel immersive and authentic. What made season 1 so exceptional is that there were not a lot of other programs out there quite like it. It threw you into a world that so few American viewers knew a lot about, and it actually made you feel like you were a legitimate part of it.

