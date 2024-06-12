Shogun season 2: EP offers up early progress report

In what has to be one of the more shocking and surprising discoveries of the year, a Shogun season 2 is coming thanks to FX and Hulu. The first season was stunning, intricate, and wonderfully-crafted; it also was based entirely on the work of James Clavell.

Moving forward, there’s a real challenge in that co-creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo are going to beyond the source material. That means that they have to spend even more time moving forward research and plotting things out. Certain characters from the first season could return, but there will also need to be room for newcomers, as well.

Speaking per The Hollywood Reporter, Kondo offered up a peek into what is happening behind the scenes with the series at present as the team is currently in the planning process:

…[There’s] a lot of chaos but creative chaos, where we’re throwing everything that we have at the wall, seeing what sticks. It’s been exciting and nerve-wracking because, obviously, this is uncharted territory — we don’t have a roadmap, we just have history.

Because of the intensive and intricate nature of a show like this, it is all the more important to not pressure anyone to have a particular time-frame to work on the show. In the end, it feels like this is a situation where the story will get done whenever it needs to get done — however long it takes, it takes and there is no real reason to rush anything along. Our hope personally is mostly that we get to see it in either 2026 or 2027.

In the meantime, there is a great opportunity for a lot of people to get caught up on the show … and beyond just that, it is probably going to clean up when it comes to the Emmys.

