Shogun season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With June 2024 now upon us, is this the perfect time to get more news on Shogun season 2? It may be eager to argue this.

After all, consider the following here: The first season has to be considered the breakout show of 2024. Sure, there have been other smash hits like Fallout and True Detective: Night Country, but there were a lot of different expectations there. Shogun may have been based on source material, but it was also a series set centuries again and also is told largely in other languages. This was a risky proposition and yet, it’s a thrill to be able to say it was fantastic.

Now, let’s get a little bit more into what is going ton in regards to a season 2. While there are a lot of reports saying that both it and a season 3 are in active development, there is not all that much being said on the subject courtesy of the folks at FX. This is mostly just them exhibiting a good bit of patience to ensure that everything is perfect before they start getting a hype train rolling in full measure.

Also, there is another reason why patience is being practiced here, as well. Just remember the new episodes are probably years away. The first season was a saga that took an extremely long period of time; it would be a pleasant surprise if the second season even comes out in 2026! It could easily be 2027 and honestly, it would not come as a shock if it and season 3 are shot back-to-back to try to make sure that there is a smaller hiatus down the road.

For the sake of this month, though, our advice is simple: Don’t expect much in the way of news for a while. This is FX ensuring that they handle things the right way.

When do you think that we'll be able to see Shogun season 2 premiere?

