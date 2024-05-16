Shogun season 2, season 3 in development at FX, Hulu

As it turns out, we may be getting more than just a Shogun season 2 — a season 3 may also be coming down the road!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the FX drama (which streams on Hulu) is developing two additional seasons following the enormous success of season 1. Co-creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo are fully involved in the development of the story, as is the estate of author James Clavell. The challenge for these seasons is that the story would go beyond the source material, which is why an original extension beyond the “limited series” first felt unlikely.

It was previously reported that star and executive producer Hiroyuki Sanada has already signed a deal to potentially return. The story at THR noted that the show is now planning to compete in the Drama category at the Emmys, where it could score a handful of nominations. Given that there is no Succession poised to clean up this, it is a wide-open race and in that sense, almost anything could end up transpiring.

As exciting as all of this news may be, this is where we do advise you to exercise a certain amount of patience. The first ten episodes had an extremely long development cycle; both Marks and Kondo have noted in the past how they spent several years of their lives on the project! We imagine that developing two more seasons (and potentially filming them close to each other) could reduce the waiting period to a certain extent, but you also have to be careful. The first season was so great and as a result of that, you don’t want to risk not being able to live up to much of that.

For now, let’s just rejoice in the idea that a show like Shogun, which featured a great deal of subtitles and did not have some bevy of big-name stars, proved to be such a global success. That was hardly something that was guaranteed.

Are you excited about the idea of a Shogun season 2 and season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

