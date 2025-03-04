The Amazing Race 37 premiere: Two new sneak peeks!

The premiere of The Amazing Race 37 is coming tomorrow night on CBS — with that, why not dive more into what is ahead?

One of the things that is always exciting about a new season is getting to know a lot of new teams, and for this season in particular, those opportunities will be endless thanks to there being so many of them! Fourteen different duos are taking part in the race this time around, which will have some double-eliminations but also more twists than ever before. The first destination for the teams is Hong Kong, and we do now have a sense of what lies ahead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see two new The Amazing Race sneak peeks that allow you to see what looks to be a pretty physical leg from the get-go. Think in terms of visiting an enormous Buddha statue, or having to scale a massive amount of bamboo. This will show which teams prepared for the show from a fitness perspective, but we hope that these tasks are counteracted with some stuff that is a little bit more mental. After all, one of the things that has always worked so well with this show over the years is that they present a real mixture of different things. You want to see everyone have a real chance to move forward or fall back!

As for the teams, they at least seem likable on paper, but we have to be honest here in noting that it could take weeks to have a great read on any of them. That is pretty normal for this show, though, even with the 90-minute format that we are starting to get for the episodes.

Related – See the opening minutes for the Amazing Race 37 premiere now

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Amazing Race 37?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







