The Amazing Race 37 video: Watch the first five minutes!

The premiere of The Amazing Race 37 is coming to CBS in just a matter of days — so why not prepare now?

If you have been following along the promotion for the season already, then you somewhat how it is going to stand out. With fourteen teams taking part, this is the largest season that we’ve had from a cast point of view. There are also some new twists coming, and that includes the Fork in the Road, which is going to lead to two teams being sent out the door before the premiere is over.

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly right now, you can take an advance look at everything that is coming in the first five minutes of the premiere. This allows you a chance to see where the teams are starting off at the Academy Museum, and then also learn that their first destination is going to be Hong Kong. That means a long flight, and getting to the airport first is key to ensuring that you have a leg up in everything that is coming up after the fact.

You also get a small look at some of the teams in the sneak preview, though nothing so substantial as to know who the best overall teams are going to be. For the time being, the only thing that we can say is that we are very-much excited to see how some of these people function out in the competition. There are a lot of longtime fans of the race in here, and then also people who come from all walks of life. It appears that we are getting a group of people who are as enthusiastic and diverse as we have ever seen.

