The Amazing Race 37 premiere spoilers: The first destination!

As some of you may be aware at this point, The Amazing Race 37 is going to be premiering on CBS come Wednesday, March 5. So what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, here is your reminder that the show has already hyped that this season is going to be one where there are going to be more twists than ever before. One of them comes via the number of teams taking part this time around; another comes via the presence of the Fork in a Road, a way to shake up the game that could lead to more eliminations.

To learn more about how that works, and also the first destination of the season, check out the full The Amazing Race 37 premiere synopsis below:

“Double the Stakes, Double the Eliminations” – Host Phil Keoghan sends 14 teams, the largest cast ever, on the journey of a lifetime, on the 37th season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 5 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.At the first destination, Hong Kong, teams encounter their first surprise twist of the season when they confront the inaugural Fork in the Road, forcing them to choose which direction and route they want to take to the Pit Stop, creating two parallel races where two teams will be eliminated.

We do worry that there are so many teams that they will get lost in the shuffle a little, but the longer run time per episode should help. This is the third season where the Race has had these 90-minute installments, but it is only the second time where the show filmed with a longer length in mind. (If you need a reminder, season 36 was actually filmed prior to season 35 and the change from 60 minutes.)

