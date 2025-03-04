The White Lotus season 3: Walton Goggins on Rick, Chelsea

Who would have imagined that one of the more tender romances on The White Lotus would come from such an unpredictable couple like Rick and Chelsea? On paper, you could make a lot of assumptions about the two due to the large age gap between them. Yet, through the first two episodes it does not seem as though Chelsea cares all that much about his money, and nor does this relationship feel based on notoriety or social connections. Instead, they do seem to genuinely care about each other.

Is Rick aloof and clearly distracted by whatever is going on regarding the ever-elusive Jim? Sure, but the love scene in episode 2 was a reminder that he and Chelsea, at their core, do have a strong, equal connection.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Walton Goggins himself dismisses a lot of the preconceived notions that exist when it comes to his character’s relationship and the big age gap:

“Well, I mean, it’s been going on for so long, hasn’t it… an older man and a younger woman, my God, how trite is that?

“It’s a trope at this point, so to really discuss it is just a waste of time. Why would you care if two people find peace and a modicum of joy out of another human being? What does it matter to you?

“I don’t care, I like to see people happy together.”

For now, it does feel like Rick and Chelsea are, and we do think that a lot of The White Lotus is about surprising people. What would be more surprising than this being a lasting relationship that defies a lot of stereotypes? For now, we’re just happy that Chelsea survived that snake bite and now, Rick seemingly could be on his way to Bangkok.

What do you enjoy the most about the Rick – Chelsea relationship on The White Lotus season 3?

