Mayfair Witches season 3: Is Lasher really gone?

We know that at the time of this writing, there is no formal renewal as of yet for Mayfair Witches season 3 over at AMC. Yet, does that mean we are going to stop talking about the story? Hardly, mostly because there is so much that the writers can still explore when it comes to a number of these characters.

For the sake of this particular article, though, we really should talk for a moment about someone who is gone — to be specific, Lasher. Is he actually dead? Well, things are pretty darn complicated to say the least due to the supernatural nature of this show.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Esta Spalding had the following to say about the end of this particular character:

Lasher is gone insofar as anybody is ever gone in Mayfair Witches. The last time he died in the Middle Ages, he became a spirit who was called down by Suzanne. So nobody ever really dies in our world, but I think Rowan doesn’t know how to get him back. There’s a question — and should we be lucky enough to get a season three — of how does he come back? Does he come back? Is now the time? Again, I’m dreaming here, but is season six the time? Who knows? So yeah, Lasher is out there in our universe as a spirit again.

For the time being, we really do think that we are going to see some other threats become the focus for Rowan, with Julien front and center after the complicated end to the season 2 finale. She may have cleaned up some of her messes but at the same time, there are some other problems that are clearly out there.

