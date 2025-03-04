The Bachelor episode 8 spoilers: Grant Ellis’ overnight dates!

Even though we are well-aware that next week marks The Bachelor episode 7 and the Women Tell All special, why not also look ahead?

Well, here is what we can say at this point. Episode 8 marks the overnight dates for Grant Ellis, where he is going to take Litia, Zoe, and Juliana to a more tropical environment to further along some of these relationships. There could be moments of progress there but at the same time, also some significant issues.

So what are we talking about here in particular? Well, one of the familiar problems for The Bachelor at this point has to do with intimacy. Will every woman be okay if he ends up sleeping with one of the others? It is something that you do have to think of as a major factor on the show, and you have to be aware of this going in. Yet, at the same time there is something to be said for trying to do whatever conversations you need going into these dates. If you set parameters for what you are or are not okay with, at least Grant will have a sense of that and make his decisions with that in mind.

If there is one concern that is on his mind at the moment (at least based on the preview we saw after episode 6), it is that he will end up messing things up. He does not want to make the wrong decision, and that may even explain some of the hesitation that he has entering the final rose ceremony. We recognize how critical the decision is and so long as Grant feels like he made the right one after the fact, that is the only major thing that matters.

What do you think we’re going to see on The Bachelor episode 8 when it comes to Grant Ellis’ overnight dates?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

